Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)

Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)

Multiple units destroyed as blaze empties Alberni low-barrier housing complex

Residents at Phoenix House displaced, given rooms at shelter following early morning blaze

A low-barrier housing facility in Port Alberni was damaged by an overnight fire.

Mike Owens, fire chief for the Port Alberni Fire Department, said crews were paged out at 3:42 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 to a structure fire at Phoenix House, which is located in the 3600 block of Fifth Avenue. Because the building is a multi-family residence, crews from Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department also responded. Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department was on standby.

“When we arrived on scene, multiple suites on the first floor were fully involved,” said Owens. “We began an aggressive interior attack in order to suppress the fire in the building.”

Owens said all occupants were able to self-extricate. Three people were transported to West Coast General Hospital for treatment.

Phoenix House, operated by the Port Alberni Shelter Society, provides low-barrier, transitional housing for residents living with physical, mental or other challenges. In total, three units were destroyed by fire, while a number of other units were damaged.

Wes Hewitt, executive director for the Shelter Society, says that they are still investigating to determine the extent of the damage.

“We’ve shut the building down for the interim,” said Hewitt.

The sobering centre, located next door to Phoenix House, was not affected by the fire and is still open, said Hewitt.

Emergency Support Services were on scene Thursday morning to help people find alternate accommodations. Hewitt said “the majority” have ended up staying at Our Home on Eighth, which is also run by the Shelter Society.

”We’re making sure they’re all taken care of and housed,” said Hewitt.

Owens said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PORT ALBERNI

 

Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)

Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)

Previous story
View Royal greenlights 234-unit rental project at Helmcken and Burnside roads
Next story
Local dog groomer in Sidney expresses support for shut-down competitor

Just Posted

The Saanich Police Department responded to a number of crashes April 8. While many were cleared quickly, Carey Road is closed while crews repair a damaged hydro pole. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Multiple crashes causing morning delays across Greater Victoria

Spring is here, watch for baby animals out and about, reminds the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin. (Wild ARC/Facebook)
Spring means wild baby animals out and about, reminds Island animal rehab centre

Popular with everyone from walkers to elite runners, the Esquimalt 5K hits local streets April 9. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt 5K will see runners in the community Saturday

Cycle of Life Tour team Breaking Wind is seen at a previous event. The group is raising funds to support Victoria Hospice for a fourth year, starting with a bottle drive April 9 in Colwood and culminating in the two-day, 200-kilometre ride in July. (Photo courtesy Graham Hales)
Colwood man riding for Victoria Hospice for fourth year in a row