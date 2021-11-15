UPDATE: Chalet Road damaged as municipal crews tackle flooding across Saanich Peninsula

Municipal crews across the Saanich Peninsula are responding to multiple cases of localized flooding as heavy rains continue to impact the region with winds gathering offshore.

Perhaps the most visible effect of the rain is the flooding along Reay Creek in Sidney. Barriers greeted visitors to the area near Victoria International Airport after the creek has risen over its banks, flooding paths and bridges along the creek. Residents living in the area were also surveying the nearby Reay Creek dam and the pond created by it. Several homes ring the pond and residents were walking along the edge with a close eye on water levels.

Sidney staff could also be seen taking pictures of the dam Monday morning.

Summer Sinclair and her three children Jeremiah, Cheyenne and Savannah were among area residents surveying the flooding along the creek.

Sinclair said she has never seen anything like it as she and her children stood at the edge of the new pond that had formed around the half-submerged bridge off Frost Avenue that would normally allow residents to cross.

With raining continuing to fall, the municipality has since set up a self-serve sand bag area at Iroquois Park.

The Town of Sidney has set up a sandbag station at Iroquois Park. If you need to protect your home from flooding, please come by. pic.twitter.com/9tm2kDbRHE — Town of Sidney (@townofsidneybc) November 15, 2021

Drivers in North Saanich, meanwhile, had to contend with deep pools of water along West Saanich Road in the Deep Cove area Monday morning as water filling ditches along Wain Road had crested on the roadway.

Flooding has also closed Chalet Road, according to municipal staff. A section of Chalet Road has been washed out by Chalet Creek.

“Our team is onsite, working on this particular issue,” said Erik Lambertson, manager of communications and engagement.

Flooding is also impacting Central Saanich Road and Mount Newton Cross Road, among areas in Central Saanich, according to municipal staff.

Britt Burnham, manager of community services with the district, said the municipality has opened a self-serve sandbag station outside the public works yard at 1703 Keating X Rd. with sand, shovels and bags. The municipality is also asking residents to report clogged storm drains or other non-emergency issues to public works at 250-544-4224.

“Residents are advised to be vigilant around trees as the heavy rain followed by the wind expected later today can bring trees down,” she said. “Please stay out of parks and off forested trails and exercise caution.”

The District of North Saanich is also asking the public for support and patience.

Thank you for your patience as we address these problems and respond to the needs of people impacted by the heavy downpours and localized flooding. — District of North Saanich (@NorthSaanich) November 15, 2021

“Our utilities crews are working on a number flood-related issues around the (municipality), prioritizing and responding as quickly as we can,” reads a statement on social media. “In the meantime, we ask homeowners and business owners to help us by clearing nearby catch basins and managing the flow of water around properties to ensure drainage systems are working as they are designed.”

Environment Canada is predicting rainfall amounts of 100 to 180 millimetres by noon today, according to a rainfall warning for Greater Victoria issued at 6:10 a.m. Monday morning. Environment Canada has also issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria with west winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h near the Juan de Fuca Strait today.

“With the passage of the cold front today, southerly winds with shift to strong west winds late this morning,” it reads. “Across most of Greater Victoria, winds will rise to 40 to 60 km/h. However, exposed coastal sections near the strait will experience westerly winds of 60 km/h with gusts to 90 km/h. Strong winds will ease early this evening.”

