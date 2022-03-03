John Dickinson has been identified by his family as the victim of a fatal downtown Victoria stabbing. (John Dickinson/Facebook)

‘My heart is broken’: Young man identified as Victoria’s first homicide victim of 2022

John Dickinson remembered as selfless, hard-working by sister

The victim of Tuesday’s fatal downtown Victoria stabbing has been identified by his family as John Dickinson.

In a GoFundMe, his sister Jasmine Bauer described Dickinson as selfless and hard-working.

“…honestly my heart is so broken. Anyone who knew Johnny knew he was a goofy, silly, laid-back kind of guy. Johnny would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”

Another family member who posted to the page called Dickinson “the positive light that brought us all together.”

“I will always remember him for his kindness and empathy for others,” she wrote.

Dickinson was stabbed in the 500-block of Yates Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. March 1. He was transported to hospital where he later died, marking Victoria’s first homicide of 2022.

Officers took a suspect into custody with the help of a police dog the same day.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Victoria Police Department for an update on the case.

Bauer said she hopes the GoFundMe raises enough money to transport her brother’s body back to their mom in Ontario and cover his funeral costs.

“He was a hard-working man who loved to work and loved to play. He didn’t deserve this and I know he will be missed by so many,” Bauer wrote.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has already exceeded its initial goal.

