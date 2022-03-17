Nanaimo lotto player wins $500,000 on the Extra

Vancouver player wins $6-million jackpot in March 16 Lotto 6/49 draw

A Nanaimo lotto player said yes to the extra and won a cool half a million.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation issued a press release Thursday, March 17, noting that a ticket was purchased in Vancouver that won the $6-million jackpot in the Wednesday, March 16 draw.

A ticket purchased in Nanaimo matched four out of four numbers to win the Extra prize of $500,000.

BCLC says the odds of matching all four Extra numbers are 1 in 3,800,000.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

