Earl Marriott Secondary grad Emily Caruana was been identified as the victim in a May 11, 2019, Brentwood Bay homicide. (Facebook photo)

Earl Marriott Secondary grad Emily Caruana was been identified as the victim in a May 11, 2019, Brentwood Bay homicide. (Facebook photo)

Nanaimo man pleads guilty to 2019 Brentwood Bay murder

Alan Charles Chapman entered the plea in a Victoria courtroom on Tuesday

A Nanaimo man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder stemming from a violent struggle at a Brentwood Bay home three years ago.

Alan Charles Chapman entered the plea in a Victoria courtroom on Tuesday (Aug. 9). He was charged with the murder of Emily Caruana as well as aggravated assault of Justin Booth and John Caruana. The two latter victims were left in serious condition by the incident.

Chapman’s next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24 to set up court dates for his sentencing.

On May 11, 2019, police were called to an address in the 7200-block of Meadow Lark Lane in Central Saanich at about 12:30 a.m. following reports of a disturbance. Police at the time described the incident as a “very violent struggle” but didn’t provide additional details.

READ: Man accused of Brentwood Bay murder appears in court

READ: Murder charges laid in Brentwood Bay death after ‘violent struggle’

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
British Columbians willing to pay the price to keep their pets cool, says BC Hydro

Just Posted

Investigators, here seen Saturday, are continuing their investigation of a “very violent struggle" in Brentwood Bay. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)
Nanaimo man pleads guilty to 2019 Brentwood Bay murder

Bella competing with Alicia Gadban. The pair's performances this year earned Bella a national award for best Canadian bred horse of the year. (Courtesy of Paula Leweke)
Metchosin horse heroine celebrates Canadian equestrian breeding award

Marion Cumming shows off her Carey Newman-designed orange shirt under sunny skies in her Oak Bay garden on July 29. (Photo by Arifin Graham)
Oak Bay artist, activist remembered in part for her final gift of reconciliation

Early morning sea fog rolls in over boats moored in Oak Bay at low tide. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Foggy Oak Bay shoreline a sign of cooling weather on its way