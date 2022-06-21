Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a homicide in Nanaimo’s south end. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP investigating homicide in city’s south end

Woman found dead, male arrested soon after

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a homicide in the city’s south end.

A male suspect is in police custody in connection with an altercation that resulted in a death at a residence at about 10 p.m. Monday, June 20.

Police responded to the home for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found an adult woman deceased. A short time later a male suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was initially arrested for murder, but no charges have formally been laid, noted police.

“At this time, investigators do not believe there is any further risk to the public,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

O’Brien told the News Bulletin that no further information is being released at this time.

“Until charges are laid we won’t be saying anything more,” he said.

