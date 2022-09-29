Nanaimo supermarket closes for the night following threat

RCMP blocked access to the parking lot at Real Canadian Superstore on Wednesday, Sept. 28

Nanaimo RCMP on scene at the Real Canadian Superstore on Wednesday, Sept. 28, after a threat was made. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A Nanaimo supermarket closed early and police blocked access to the parking lot as a precaution following a threat made last night.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the Real Canadian Superstore on Metral Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 8:30 p.m. after a threat was reported to police. RCMP blocked access points to the parking lot other than the corner with the Mobil gas station and shoppers were turned away.

RCMP, in a press release, said the store manager reported that a threat had been received over the phone.

“Based on the information gathered at the time, investigators in co-ordination with store management decided it was in the best interest of the employees, their customers and the infrastructure of the business to evacuate the building,” noted the release.

Several officers and a police dog searched the building and parking lot, but did not find anything suspicious and employees were able to re-enter the business just after 10 p.m.

“Our officers are trained to search large buildings like that and they took as much time as was necessary to determine that it was safe for anybody to re-enter the store,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, RCMP spokesperson. “The store makes the decision, based on our recommendation, of whether it’s OK to bring the employees back in.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-34406.

