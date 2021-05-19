Neighbours use garden hoses to help douse house fire in Central Saanich

No one suffered injuries during the fire in Clarke Road, which could have been worse

Quick thinking and action by neighbours using garden hoses helped Central Saanich Fire Department crews prevent worse damage to a Central Saanich home in the 800-block of Clarke Road. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)

The intervention of two neighbours helped to prevent worse first damage to a Central Saanich home.

Crews from Central Saanich Fire Department responded to 800-block of Clarke Road Tuesday for reports of a structure fire, whose cause remains under investigation, according to Capt. Brennan Gummer. He could not attach any estimated dollar value to the damage, but it is clear quick thinking of surrounding neighbours prevented worse.

“The neighbours came by, saw the fire, and did a good job extinguishing it with garden hoses,” he said. “We don’t recommend, but they did do that. They stopped the fire from becoming a lot worse.”

The house was unoccupied when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported during the incident, which also drew crews from Sidney and North Saanich as per the automatic mutual aid agreement governing the three municipalities.

Crews from Sidney covered for their colleagues as they were dealing with the aftermath of the fire.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com