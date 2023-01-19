Const. Wade Tittemore poses in this undated handout photo. Tittemore, who died in an avalanche in southeastern B.C. on Jan. 9, has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication and commitment as an officer. Photo: City of Nelson

Const. Wade Tittemore poses in this undated handout photo. Tittemore, who died in an avalanche in southeastern B.C. on Jan. 9, has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication and commitment as an officer. Photo: City of Nelson

Nelson police officer posthumously promoted to detective

Wade Tittemore received the promotion during a funeral service

The Nelson police officer killed in an avalanche earlier this month has been posthumously promoted.

Wade Tittemore, who died Jan. 9 while ski touring north of Nelson, was promoted from constable to detective during a private funeral service Wednesday.

Nelson Police Department Chief Donovan Fisher told the Nelson Star that Tittemore had been working on becoming a detective prior to his death, and “would have been the No. 1 candidate for it once the next position came up.”

Tittemore, 43, worked as an officer with the Calgary Police Service for 11 years before moving to Nelson where he served four years.

The avalanche also critically injured Nelson’s Const. Mathieu Nolet, who is “making incremental progress, but has a long road ahead in his recovery” according to a City of Nelson update issued Tuesday.

An online fundraiser for Tittemore’s wife and two children as well as Nolet had collected over $73,000 as of Thursday.

READ MORE:

Nelson officer killed in avalanche leaves behind wife, 2 young children

PHOTOS: First responders salute convoy returning deceased Nelson officer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Judge reserves bail decision for Saskatchewan sisters who claim wrongful conviction
Next story
Surge of discount airlines making Canada’s pilot shortage worse: experts

Just Posted

The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)
2 men charged in 2017 vicious machete attack, robbery in Oak Bay

The old sign at Thetis Lake Regional Park. (Courtesy of CRD)
‘Chunk of sheet metal’: New Thetis Lake sign generates fury on Facebook

Liz Barrett had hoped to return to her electrician apprenticeship after a year of maternity leave. Now her kids are nearly two years-old, but she can’t go back to work due to the lack of childcare spaces. (Courtesy of Liz Barrett)
Child care, benefits, stigma: barriers for tradespeople fuelling Greater Victoria labour shortages

The Greater Victoria Public Library celebrates local authors and illustrators with its 2023 Emerging Local Authors Collection. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria library’s emerging author series looks to build on 1,073 unique titles