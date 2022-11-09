New air traffic control tower coming to Victoria International Airport

Nav Canada chose to replace the tower to improve aircraft support, operations and service

The concept drawing of the new air traffic control tower that will be constructed at Victoria International Airport. (Courtesy of Nav Canada)

Victoria International Airport is getting a new air traffic control tower.

Nav Canada will begin constructing the tower in the spring of 2023 and is planning to finish by 2026.

The structure will be six stories tall and several metres taller than the current tower, which was built in 1958.

“The new tower will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to safely and efficiently manage growing air traffic demand,” said Raymond G. Bohn, president and chief executive officer of Nav Canada. “It will also be LEED certified, which is an investment in energy efficiency and sustainability and demonstrates Nav Canada’s commitment to its net-zero goal by 2050.”

The new tower will also feature a control cab with a 360-degree view of the airport.

“We congratulate Nav Canada, and we are pleased to see this new state-of-the-art control tower being constructed at Victoria International Airport,” said Geoff Dickson, president and chief executive officer of the airport. “Aviation is a critical industry for economic prosperity and this project will help facilitate continued growth in the region.”

ALSO READ: Victoria International Airport adds pollinator garden to YYJ grounds

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

airportsVictoria International Airport