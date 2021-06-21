Construction will begin soon on a building in Victoria designed for families and seniors with low to moderate household incomes. (Black Press Media file photo)

New building in Victoria aimed at providing more affordable homes for families, seniors

Four-storey building will provide 58 homes for residents with low to moderate household incomes

Construction is set to begin on 58 new homes for families and seniors in Victoria, with residents expected to move in as early as fall 2022.

The Gorge View Society will own and operate the new homes, to be located in a four-storey apartment building at 11 Chown Pl. near the Victoria-Saanich border at Harriet Road. The project targets families and seniors with low to moderate household incomes.

Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake, said the new building will offer dozens of people the ability to stay in their community while living comfortably and affordably. BC Housing is contributing $6.1 million for the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, and will provide Gorge View an operating subsidy of $115,000 per year.

The building will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to a communal lounge, laundry and storage rooms as well as a sun deck on the third floor.

“Everyone deserves a home and we know that for many in our region, safe, secure and appropriate housing has been simply out of reach,” Mayor Lisa Helps said in a release. “It’s encouraging to see this investment from the province to help provide much-needed housing for seniors, which also has space for outdoor gathering and connection.”

