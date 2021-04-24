Elementary school students sit on board a school bus in Wheeling, Ill. in late March 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Elementary school students sit on board a school bus in Wheeling, Ill. in late March 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

New COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich elementary school

Students, staff at Northridge Elementary School may have been exposed April 19

A COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed by Island Health at Northridge Elementary School in Saanich.

According to the Greater Victoria School District, members of the school community who were in the building located at 4190 Carey Rd. on April 19 may have been exposed to the virus. On Friday evening, the school district said notification letters had been delivered to the students and staff, but only those contacted directly by the health authority will be required to self-isolate.

Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious. In the event of a positive COVID-19 case at a school, the health authority conducts contact tracing and reaches out to those with a high-risk of exposure. Families who do not hear from the health authority can continue to send their child to school if they have no symptoms.

Everyone is asked to continue self-monitoring for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches. Students displaying even mild symptoms should be kept home.

A COVID-19 exposure was also reported at another Saanich school – Pacific Christian Elementary – on Thursday. Staff and students who attended the school April 12 may have been exposed.

READ ALSO: Flawed system leaves 19-year-old starving for weeks at Victoria hospital

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusDistrict of SaanichSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours
Next story
Canadian families separated by India, Pakistan flight suspensions worry about loved ones

Just Posted

Zoë Tessier, a special projects coordinator at CanAssist, inspects a production Toilet Step Stool in the lab. (Photo courtesy Paul Green)
CanAssist engineers partner with province to give kids of all abilities a step up while potty training

UVic-based team ships 1,000 free stools to B.C. daycares with $1M from children’s ministry

Hythe Pointe, a senior living complex proposed for Esquimalt Road, is targeting middle-income seniors. (Courtesy Avenir Senior Living)
Public hearing next stage for proposed nine-storey Esquimalt seniors residence

Height of Esquimalt Road building a concern for several councillors

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2 per in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Have you spotted the West Shore’s two-colour cherry trees?

The occasional tree sprouted both white and pink blossoms

The City of Victoria’s first ride-on electric mower is quieter than a traditional gas mower and produces no air pollution. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria’s new mower is cutting more than grass

City’s first electric, ride-on mower part of growing municipal fleet aimed at reducing emissions

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Whistle Stop owner Barry Van Dusen wants to send a message to the premier about inconsistent COVID regulations. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Vancouver Island pub owner wants COVID consistency

Whistle Stop’s Barry Van Dusen has questions for Premier Horgan

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Most Read