New exhibit launching at Victoria’s Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens

The new exhibit focuses on the O’Reilly family’s relationship with animals

Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens is launching a new exhibit July 2 focused on the O’Reilly family’s relationship with animals. (Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens/Facebook)

The Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens is marking a shift as it launches a new exhibit called the Animals of Point Ellice House.

The new exhibit’s focus on the animals kept by the historic home’s O’Reilly family is a departure from the museum’s traditional focus on human relationships.

“This exhibit draws upon the vast collection of our museum to bring the stories of historical human-animal relationships to visitors,” said assistant curator Christeah Dupont in a news release. “The centrepiece of the exhibit is Kathleen O’Reilly’s sidesaddle which shows how Victorian women were expected to handle a horse while maintaining a lady-like appearance.”

With a large collection of photos and illustrations, the exhibit has something for all members of the family. Learn about horse whispering, “cats with two hats,” the O’Reilly family’s multi-generational love of dogs and more.

The new exhibit officially opens to the public on July 2, and the museum – located at 2616 Pleasant St. in Rock Bay – is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

