New exhibit launching at Victoria’s Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens

The new exhibit focuses on the O’Reilly family’s relationship with animals

The Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens is marking a shift as it launches a new exhibit called the Animals of Point Ellice House.

The new exhibit’s focus on the animals kept by the historic home’s O’Reilly family is a departure from the museum’s traditional focus on human relationships.

“This exhibit draws upon the vast collection of our museum to bring the stories of historical human-animal relationships to visitors,” said assistant curator Christeah Dupont in a news release. “The centrepiece of the exhibit is Kathleen O’Reilly’s sidesaddle which shows how Victorian women were expected to handle a horse while maintaining a lady-like appearance.”

With a large collection of photos and illustrations, the exhibit has something for all members of the family. Learn about horse whispering, “cats with two hats,” the O’Reilly family’s multi-generational love of dogs and more.

The new exhibit officially opens to the public on July 2, and the museum – located at 2616 Pleasant St. in Rock Bay – is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

