New flight exposure reported from Edmonton to Victoria

Air Canada and Kelowna International Airport announced a new non-stop direct flight from Kelowna to Montreal starting this month. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media) The Victoria International Airport has seen three flight exposures pass through it so far in September, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)

Passengers who flew from Edmonton to Victoria this month may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, the BC Centre for Disease Control has reported.

On Sept. 6, Swoop flight 209 had a case of the virus onboard and passengers who sat in rows 14 to 20 are the most likely to have been exposed. They’re asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting.

The new exposure brings Victoria to three so far in September. Several more flight exposures were also added to August’s list, bringing last month’s record-breaking total to 27. In July, there were six.

READ ALSO: Competing political lawn signs won’t divide Central Saanich couple

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaVictoria International Airport