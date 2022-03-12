New health-care facility in Saanich set to open its doors this June

Renovations underway, site will be running at full capacity by 2024-25

Greater Victoria residents will soon have more access to everyday primary health-care services with the opening of the new Luther Court Community Health Centre, located at 1525 Cedar Hill Cross Road. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Access to health-care services is expanding with the opening of the new Luther Court Community Health Centre on Cedar Hill Cross Road Saturday (March 12).

Renovations are underway and the purpose-built clinical space is expected to open in June 2022 at 1525 Cedar Hill Cross Road. The site will be running at full capacity by 2024-25.

The team is set to expand as well, with the addition of one physician and three nurse practitioners who will begin accepting patients and offering virtual appointments in mid-March. The expansion will also add more registered nurses, a dietitian, mental health experts, and other health providers to the team.

“The emphasis of this clinic will be on seniors and people living with mental health and substance-use issues because there is a prime need for that,” said Murray Rankin, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head in an interview with Black Press Media. “There will also be family physicians – we’re talking about a comprehensive community health centre that serves the whole population.”

Patients needing in-person care will be able to receive services at a temporary space offsite until its opening.

Once the centre opens in its main location, an addition of approximately nine healthcare providers will be recruited to provide health-care services.

“I think that this particular centre is going to make a real difference to the folks in this area,” said Rankin.

