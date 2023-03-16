Minister of Health Adrian Dix announcing a new integrated health-care centre in Sooke. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Minister of Health Adrian Dix announcing a new integrated health-care centre in Sooke. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

New integrated health-care centre coming to Sooke

New facility will consolidate current health services under one roof while looking to expand

A new integrated health-care centre in the heart of Sooke will consolidate existing services under one roof while looking to add more positions to the staffing roster.

Offering team-based services to support Sooke and surrounding communities, the new facility will combine the community health centre and the urgent and primary care centre in a future development planned for 6671 Wadams Way which is expected to open in 2025.

Once open, it will consolidate local primary care services from West Coast Family Medicine Clinic and other local community services into a single location.

The team of care providers is expected to include family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, mental health and substance-use workers and other allied health providers. New staff positions will supplement the existing staff at West Coast Family Medicine Clinic.

“We’re going to be hiring providers to come and live and work in Sooke,” said Mary Dunn, president of Sooke Region Communities Health Network.

An Indigenous cultural safety liaison will also be funded by the Ministry of Health while planning is underway.

The new facility will be operated by the Sooke Region Communities Health Network.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Sooke’s creative approach to health care


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HealthcareSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Legally blind Langford man creates app to listen to online news stories hands-free

Just Posted

Minister of Health Adrian Dix announcing a new integrated health-care centre in Sooke. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
New integrated health-care centre coming to Sooke

BC Transit expects the new facility and location at 690 Allandale Rd. in Colwood will meet its distribution and parts receiving needs for many years to come. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Transit, province, feds spending $20M for new Colwood bus fleet maintenance site

Sidney flower counters submit 7.58 billion blossoms to take the top honours in the 2023 Greater Victoria Flower Count. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney dethrones Colwood as ‘bloomingest’ community in Greater Victoria

Chris Dickinson, owner of WestShore Bicycles in front of his store where the door was broken by a truck during a break-in. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
‘It sucks’: Langford bike shop grappling with mounting cost of break-ins

Pop-up banner image