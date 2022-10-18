New interchange being considered for TCH and Shawnigan Lake Road

Project includes interchange and mobility hub

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning some major safety upgrades at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Shawnigan Lake Road. (Screen shot)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning some major safety upgrades at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Shawnigan Lake Road. (Screen shot)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is investigating the possibility of building an interchange at Shawnigan Lake Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking to improve safety at the intersection by eliminating the existing left-turn movements from Shawnigan Lake Road to the TCH, and the project will also provide an interchange with full-movement access from both sides of the TCH and create a “mobility hub” to expand the transit options in the area.

RELATED STORY: PETITION TO UPGRADE SAFETY AT DANGEROUS TCH INTERSECTIONS IN COWICHAN GETTING BIG RESPONSE

The project includes four main components; a grade-separated alignment for crossing the highway (an interchange), an extension to Whittaker Road, an extension and upgrade of Holker Place, and a mobility hub, where people can switch from one mode of transport to another, and a pedestrian-bridge crossing at the Whittaker Road intersection with the TCH.

The planning concept for the project was developed in 2021 and MoTI has now put out a request for qualifications, the step before a request for proposals, for a consultant to work on design options.

MoTI said in a statement that the issuance of the RFQ for a consultant to work on design options for the project is a common practice by the ministry as part of its project planning.

RELATED STORY: GOVERNMENT COMMITS TO INSTALLING LEFT-TURN SIGNALS AT DANGEROUS INTERSECTIONS IN COWICHAN

“This initial phase of work will support planning and decision making for future projects,” MoTI said.

The ministry gave no indication as to when or if the project will proceed, or how much it is estimated to cost.

This project is not the only one MoTI is planning to deal with dangerous intersections in the same area.

In August, the ministry confirmed that it will place protected left-turn signals at three intersections with the TCH in the Cowichan Valley, north of the Shawnigan Lake Road intersection.

At the time, the ministry said it is moving forward with design work for the installation of north and south-bound protected left-turn signals at Kilmalu Road, Hutchinson Road and Fisher Road’s intersections with the TCH which have seen many accidents over the years, with several resulting in fatalities.

“The ministry will have an update on timelines for these improvements following the completion of the designs later this year,” MoTI said in August.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Transportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highlands votes to keep the same council
Next story
Engine breakdown causes ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen

Just Posted

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning some major safety upgrades at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Shawnigan Lake Road. (Screen shot)
New interchange being considered for TCH and Shawnigan Lake Road

VicPD is asking for potential victims of sophisticated rental scams, connected to the suspect pictured, to come forward. The man was arrested in September in relation to several fraud investigations, before he was arrested again on Oct. 15. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Rental fraud suspect arrested again in Victoria

Langford mayor-elect Scott Goodmanson. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Work begins for Langford mayor-elect Scott Goodmanson

A rendering of a 10-storey office and commercial building approved for Blanshard Street, stretching between Yates and View streets. (Rendering courtesy of Jawl Properties/D’Ambrosio Architecture + Urbanism)
Capitol 6 Theatre to be replaced by commercial building in Victoria