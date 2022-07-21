New partnership adds $50k annually for Greater Victoria brain injury survivors

The Victoria Brain Injury Society has entered into a new partnership which will provide $50,000 annually for brain injury survivors whose injuries have led to debilitating vision problems. (Needpix.com)

A new partnership between the Victoria Brain Injury Society and neuro-visual physician Cameron McCrodan has society clients excited about the possibilities.

The collaboration will provide $50,000 annually for brain injury survivors whose injuries have led to debilitating vision problems.

“McCrodan’s innovative clinic, Opto-mization Neurovisual Performance, has been serving patients in the Greater Victoria area for the last several years, giving countless individuals with serious head injuries a new chance at leading a fulfilling life,” the society stated in a release.

“Brain trauma can lead to problems with how the eyes track, work together, depth perception, and vision’s role in balance and equilibrium. Unfortunately, most eye exams focus on clear vision and the health of the eye, leaving the functional parts of vision overlooked.”

More than 650 of the society’s clients – a significant portion – experience problems with their eyesight, ranging from double vision to increased sensitivity to light and depth perception issues, and vision is often the largest barrier to full recovery, it stated.

Toni King, a peer supporter at VBIS, struggles daily with her vision despite numerous surgeries and years of physiotherapy. “It’s difficult navigating day-to-day life,” she said. “Getting my vision back will change everything. The thought fills me with hope.”

For more information about the society and its programs, visit vbis.ca.

