New Real Canadian Superstore, highrises pitched for Saanich property

Site of Mayfair Lanes bowling alley has remained empty for 17 years

The much-anticipated redevelopment of the former Mayfair Lanes bowling alley site in Saanich could finally come to fruition following the announcement of a multi-tower, mixed-use residential and commercial proposal.

Developer Townline — responsible for downtown Victoria’s Hudson District, several affordable housing complexes in the capital region through subsidiary TL Housing Solutions, as well as an upcoming rental tower in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue — is seeking approvals from the district to build a 555-unit, three-tower project at 760 Tolmie Ave., and Oak Street through to Roderick Street.

Plans call for one 24-storey and two 21-storey residential highrise buildings with Greater Victoria’s first non-suburban Real Canadian Superstore as the anchor retail tenant. A podium will also connect the three buildings while providing a rooftop green space and amenity area for residents, according to submitted documents.

The Vancouver-based developer purchased the 3.4-acre property for $17.3 million in 2021 after the former bowling alley site remained vacant under the ownership of Canadian grocery and retail giant Loblaw.

At the time of the sale, listing documents indicated Loblaw would lease 100,000 square feet of commercial space within a future build to take advantage of Saanich’s Uptown-Douglas community plan, which allows for construction of buildings up to 24 storeys and allocates substantial residential density to the core of the capital region.

Several other proposals are also progressing through the permitting process in the surrounding area, including an almost 170-unit, six-storey mixed-use development from Aryze Developments on Douglas Street at Cloverdale Avenue at the former location of Island Outfitters.

Saanich developer Woodsmere Holdings has plans for two rental blocks with nearly 300 total units between them near the intersection of Blanshard Street and Cloverdale Avenue. At Uptown Shopping Centre, a 24-storey highrise is being proposed as a residential component for the retail hub.

Along the Victoria side of upper Douglas Street, construction is currently underway on a 12-storey, 250-unit condominium development on Speed Avenue west of Mayfair Shopping Centre. Townline subsidiary TL Housing Solutions is also overseeing the construction of an 150-unit, mixed-use affordable low-rise housing project on Burnside Road south of Finlayson Road.

A rendering of developer Townline's proposal for a three-building, mixed-use development at 760 Tolmie Avenue, the site of the former Mayfair Lanes bowling alley, in Saanich. The project will feature a Real Canadian Superstore as its anchor retail tenant. (Courtesy Townline)
