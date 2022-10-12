This trailer contains the equipment for the new tri-municipal team, which Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich have formed to perform rare but high-risk confined space rescues. (Courtesy Town of Sidney)

This trailer contains the equipment for the new tri-municipal team, which Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich have formed to perform rare but high-risk confined space rescues. (Courtesy Town of Sidney)

New Saanich Peninsula team prepared to rescue residents stuck in tight spots

Specialized confined spaces team now in operation to perform high-risk rescues

A new team working across municipal boundaries promises to increase safety while reducing costs.

Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich have joined hands to form a tri-municipal team, operational since Oct. 1, to perform what experts call rare but high-risk confined space rescues, according to a press release from the Town of Sidney.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen said the formation of this specialized team builds on existing mutual and automatic aid services.

“Population growth, along with denser and more complex buildings, create challenges that all three fire departments must address,” he said. “Working together is one way we can increase our response capability without increasing costs.”

Confined space rescues see professionals lowered into a confined space if necessary, monitoring air quality for hazardous substances and sufficient oxygen. Such rescues are likely to happen in municipal infrastructure such as below-ground valve boxes and lift stations or industrial settings such as ship holds, storage tanks and cisterns, according to the release. Incidents can also occur around wells, crawl spaces and cellars among other scenarios, it reads.

RELATED: Volunteers rescue hiker in medical distress from steep slopes of Mount Arrowsmith

Work on this joint team dates back to 2019, when the three fire departments decided to shift away from maintaining individual confined space teams to jointly fund and staff a team to increase response capabilities without increasing costs to residents. Training for team members resumed in 2022 after fire departments had temporarily stopped the work to focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Sidney administers the program through the mutual aid, automatic aid and shared services agreement with North Saanich and Central Saanich.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau has no timeline for unblocking Afghan aid, as humanitarian crisis deepens

Just Posted

The Sooke and Goldstream food banks feel the pinch of increased demand and fewer donations. (File-MetroCreative)
As the economy sways, Greater Victoria’s food banks are feeling the pinch

Police have cordoned off a section of Haynes Road in addition to a section of the Swan Lake trail in Saanich. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Police incident closes section of Swan Lake trail in Saanich

Two men have been arrested after drivers reported their windshields being smashed by objects dropped from a Saanich overpass on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Windshields shattered by water balloons in Saanich

Bank staff recognized scams on Oak Bay residents this week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bank staff thwart 2 Oak Bay online fraud attempts in 2 days