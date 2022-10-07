The Sooke School District is partnering with the City of Langford to build a new turf field. (Black Press Media file)

New turf field coming to future Langford school

Field may precede North Langford school which hasn’t secured funding yet

Langford is set to get a new turf field as it partners with the Sooke School District to help expand options for sports clubs.

The new field will be at the yet-to-be-built North Langford Elementary School on South Skirt Mountain. The tendering process is done, and installation will be completed by early 2023.

Funding hasn’t been locked up for the school, but SD62 owns the land and said the field will be used by the school exclusively during school hours when it’s built and available for rent by user groups outside those times.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to have turf and lights installed on the North Langford Elementary site, now all we need is a school,” SD62 board chair Ravi Parmar said in a statement.

Field space has been a hot commodity in the West Shore as more sports groups compete for limited space.

“One of the challenges is everyone wants to play on an all-weather field, and so all of our all-weather fields are booked. So we obviously need more,” Parmar said in a previous interview with Black Press Media.

“In fact, there are user groups from Victoria and Saanich that are wanting to use the spaces as well because they’ve got limitations on the number of turf or all-weather playing fields as well.”

A dispute with a nearby resident had forced the Westshore Warriors football program to move their practices from the field at Belmont Secondary to Spectrum Community School in Saanich. A solution was since found where the team can practice at Spencer Middle School in Langford as a temporary measure.

Both Westshore Warriors club president Lucy Hansen and Kevin Allen, president of Juan de Fuca Soccer Association, celebrated the news.

“This is amazing news for the kids in our community and for community sports,” Hansen said in a statement.

READ MORE: West Shore football program back on Langford field

