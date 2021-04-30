New two-space, Store Street EV charging station open in downtown Victoria

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers have a new spot to get a boost in downtown Victoria after the Store Street charging station opened on Friday.
The two-vehicle DC Fast Charging station, also called a Level 3 charger, is located on the south side of Store Street, between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue.
“We are continuing to build a future-ready city and we know that residents are switching to zero emission vehicles at a rapid rate,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “Not only are these new fast chargers a great step towards reducing emissions and addressing the climate crisis, but they are also going to be a great incentive for EV drivers to come downtown and support our local businesses.”
Depending on the vehicle model, a 30-minute boost at the station can give an electric vehicle enough charge to drive about 100 kilometres.
Victoria committed to expanding EV chargers in city parkades, recreation centres, community centres, and public spaces in its emissions reduction plan. The city says it’s planning to invest an additional $175,000 to expand the local EV charging network in 2021 and 2022.
