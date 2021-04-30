New two-space, Store Street EV charging station open in downtown Victoria

30 minutes at the station gives vehicles enough charge to drive about 100 kilometres

A two-space electric vehicle charging station opened on Store Street, between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue, on April 30. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria/ Twitter)

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers have a new spot to get a boost in downtown Victoria after the Store Street charging station opened on Friday.

The two-vehicle DC Fast Charging station, also called a Level 3 charger, is located on the south side of Store Street, between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue.

“We are continuing to build a future-ready city and we know that residents are switching to zero emission vehicles at a rapid rate,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “Not only are these new fast chargers a great step towards reducing emissions and addressing the climate crisis, but they are also going to be a great incentive for EV drivers to come downtown and support our local businesses.”

Depending on the vehicle model, a 30-minute boost at the station can give an electric vehicle enough charge to drive about 100 kilometres.

The Store Street station is part of BC Hydro’s EV expansion plan’s fourth phase, which includes twinning or adding 31 stations across the province this year. BC Hydro is also responsible for the installing and maintenance.

“Through CleanBC, we’re working to expand charging infrastructure to make it more convenient for British Columbians to switch to an electric vehicle, reduce pollution and save on fuel costs,” said Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation. “The two new EV chargers in Victoria will make it easier for drivers to charge up, putting B.C. on the road to a clean energy future.”

Victoria committed to expanding EV chargers in city parkades, recreation centres, community centres, and public spaces in its emissions reduction plan. The city says it’s planning to invest an additional $175,000 to expand the local EV charging network in 2021 and 2022.

