A NEXUS card and a Canadian passport are pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The federal government says the Nexus trusted-traveller program will fully ramp back up within five weeks, allowing frequent border crossers to complete their applications and speed up their trips. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A NEXUS card and a Canadian passport are pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The federal government says the Nexus trusted-traveller program will fully ramp back up within five weeks, allowing frequent border crossers to complete their applications and speed up their trips. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Nexus trusted-traveller program to fully resume by April 24 after yearlong standoff

Registering for the program has been halted in Canada due to a variety of legal and policy issues

The federal government says the Nexus trusted-traveller program will fully ramp back up within five weeks, allowing frequent border crossers to complete their applications and speed up their trips.

Registering for the program has been halted in Canada for nearly a year after Nexus enrolment centres unlocked their doors in the United States, due in part to a clash over U.S. agents’ right to carry guns on Canadian soil, among other legal protections.

The standoff led to a massive backlog in applications for the program, which allows pre-approved travellers to cross the border more quickly.

A compromise announced at a summit in January that Canadian border agents will now interview Nexus applicants separately from U.S. agents at eight Canadian airports, rather than together like before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Border Services Agency says enrolment centres will reopen for applicant sit-downs at the Halifax and Winnipeg airports on March 27, followed by a staggered reopening at the six other airports where customs preclearance is an option, including the final two in Toronto and Ottawa on April 24.

The agency said in July the number of Nexus applications had ballooned by 21 per cent in just three months to nearly 342,000, though Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the backlog had shrunk by about 100,000 by late January.

RELATED: Border agencies in Canada, U.S. detail how new Nexus trusted-traveller plan will work

border agencyFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. doctor facing second charge of sexual assault

Just Posted

John Hillman celebrates 104 years on the planet and kicks off his annual Save the Children fundraising campaign at his Oak Bay residence. (Carlton House of Oak Bay/Facebook)
Oak Bay veteran launches 4th fundraiser on 104th birthday

The Victoria petting zoo welcomes its first two baby goats of the season – Jupiter and Solaris. (Beacon Hill Children’s Farm/Facebook)
Baby goats are back: Victoria petting zoo celebrates celestial kids after loss

A work crew tackles giant hogweed. The toxic plant can cause severe reactions in humans. (Kelly Mulhern - CRD)
Give hogweed a giant berth

Several of the members of the Ocean Resources team have returned to live within the Scia’new First Nation’s territory after living elsewhere for years. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Western science meets traditional knowledge at Scia’new’s Ocean Resources centre