Nine arrested at Vancouver Island old-growth protests Tuesday

All protesters arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island are being processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Nine more individuals were arrested on Tuesday, June 1 during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court’s injunction in Tree Farm Licence 46, which includes the Fairy Creek and Caycuse watersheds.

The RCMP continued to focus their enforcement on the Port Renfrew area, specifically on the Waterfall camp near Fairy Creek. A total of nine protesters were arrested over the course of the day, including two who had to be removed from what the RCMP described as “tripod-like structures.” Regular officers received assistance from specially trained personnel in making the arrests.

According to the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page, which is maintained by the Rainforest Flying Squad, the arrests on Tuesday included legal observers — two of which were arrested outside the injunction zone — and youths aged 16 and 17. The RFS claimed that the youths were denied the support of police liaisons and legal observers during their arrests.

All arrested individuals are being processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. A total of 151 have been arrested since enforcement of the injunction began on Monday, May 17.

