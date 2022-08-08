No damage or tsunami expected after 4.6 earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

An earthquake about 350 km off the west coast of Vancouver Island went unfelt Monday morning

A star marks the 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded on Aug. 8 around 12:39 a.m. (Earthquakes Canada)

There are no reports of damage with none expected after a 4.6 magnitude earthquake shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

The Aug. 8 quake was listed by Earthquake Canada as 348 km west of Victoria, off the west coast of Vancouver Island and about 10 km deep.

It was not felt, the federal agency reports, nor is a tsunami expected. Visit earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca to report feeling quakes.

Greater Victoria earthquake expert John Cassidy took to Twitter to explain it’s not an unusual occurrence, noting in the last 30 years, 77 earthquakes of M4.6 to 6.5 have occurred within 100 km of here.