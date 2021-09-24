No injuries in North Saanich residential fire Thursday night

An Aboyne Avenue home was significantly damaged by a fire Sept. 23, but no one was injured. (Courtesy Sidney Volunteer Fire Department)

A North Saanich house fire prompted a large emergency response Thursday (Sept. 23) night.

Sidney, Central Saanich and North Saanich fire departments were called to a residential structure fire on Aboyne Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. The fire significantly damaged the garage and left side of the home before crews were able to get it under control.

No one was injured and the residents of the home are being looked after, Sidney Volunteer Fire Department said in a tweet.

