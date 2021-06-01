Greater Victoria drivers can have their vehicle exhaust noise levels measured for free by police on June 3 in the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria drivers can have their vehicle exhaust noise levels measured for free by police on June 3 in the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)

Noisy vehicles can warrant a ticket, Victoria police warn

VicPD running free vehicle noise check on June 3 ahead of issuing further tickets

If you can’t hear yourself singing along to your favourite Justin Bieber song above the sound of your car exhaust, you may be in danger of getting a ticket, Victoria police are warning.

On Thursday (June 3), officers are running a free vehicle noise check in the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre parking lot in Victoria, to let drivers know if the sound levels are acceptable. Vehicles will have their decibels read between 3 and 7 p.m., and no tickets will be issued unless a person’s vehicle poses an immediate risk to road safety.

“After this date there will be ZERO tolerance for unnecessary noise and fines of $109 will be issued,” VicPD tweeted.

Outside of the noise check, deciding whether a vehicle is too loud is up to officers’ discretion and may or may not be determined using a sound level meter. Officers can issue a ticket or serve a notice of inspection that requires the driver to have their vehicle inspected for noise levels within 30 days.

READ ALSO: Fentanyl trafficker sought by Victoria police

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BylawsVehiclesVicPD

Previous story
West Shore network working to raise awareness of elder abuse
Next story
Multitude of missing persons files no cause for alarm: West Shore RCMP

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo) RCMP
Multitude of missing persons files no cause for alarm: West Shore RCMP

Const. Meighan Massey says the majority are safely resolved within a day or two

Greater Victoria drivers can have their vehicle exhaust noise levels measured for free by police on June 3 in the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)
Noisy vehicles can warrant a ticket, Victoria police warn

VicPD running free vehicle noise check on June 3 ahead of issuing further tickets

The Westshore Community Response Network wants to help reduce incidents of elder abuse. It will be highlighting workshops and ways to recognize abuse and neglect of older residents during World Elder Abuse Month in June. (File photo)
West Shore network working to raise awareness of elder abuse

June is World Elder Abuse Month, community response network offering workshops

CCPA performs Urinetown June 3 at 7:30 p.m., June 4 at 6 p.m. and June 5 at 12:30 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available online at ccpacanada.com, by phone at 250-595-9970 or email boxoffice@ccpacanada.com.(Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria performance school livestreams Urinetown for season finale

Canadian College of Performing Arts livestreamed shows presented through June 6

Lou-Ann Neel, member of Kwakwaka’wakw tribe of the Pacific Northwest Coast, gives a heartfelt speech at an afternoon vigil at the Mungo Martin House in Victoria’s Thunderbird Park to honour the lives of 215 children whose remains were found recently outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Victoria vigil honours Indigenous children buried at Kamloops residential school

Memorial created at Mungo Martin House in Thunderbird Park to help grieve loss of children

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

A Crofton man was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo earlier this month for drug-trafficking offences. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island fentanyl dealer who knew buyers were overdosing sentenced to 3 years

Crofton man sentenced in Nanaimo this month

June is a time for spending long, sunny days at the beach. The beach at Skaha Lake in Penticton is one of many popular British Columbia beaches. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Try this short quiz about the month of June, people named June and other June-related trivia

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with a cane as he leaves a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Prime minister inured while playing with kids over the weekend

FILE – A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC to review honorary degree given to bishop who helped run Kamloops residential school

John Fergus O’Grady was granted the honorary degree in 1986

Most Read