Noisy vehicles can warrant a ticket, Victoria police warn

If you can’t hear yourself singing along to your favourite Justin Bieber song above the sound of your car exhaust, you may be in danger of getting a ticket, Victoria police are warning.

On Thursday (June 3), officers are running a free vehicle noise check in the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre parking lot in Victoria, to let drivers know if the sound levels are acceptable. Vehicles will have their decibels read between 3 and 7 p.m., and no tickets will be issued unless a person’s vehicle poses an immediate risk to road safety.

“After this date there will be ZERO tolerance for unnecessary noise and fines of $109 will be issued,” VicPD tweeted.

Outside of the noise check, deciding whether a vehicle is too loud is up to officers’ discretion and may or may not be determined using a sound level meter. Officers can issue a ticket or serve a notice of inspection that requires the driver to have their vehicle inspected for noise levels within 30 days.

