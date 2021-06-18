North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr countered criticisms of the municipality’s OCP review, but raised the possibility of revisions in the future. (Black Press Media File)

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr countered criticisms of the municipality’s OCP review, but raised the possibility of revisions in the future. (Black Press Media File)

North Saanich considers revisions to OCP process as Mayor Geoff Orr counters criticism

Public heard a diverse range of view from councillors about process, substance of OCP review

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr said the current review of the Official Community Plan (OCP) may pause and undergo revisions while countering claims that the development community is controlling the process.

“I think what we are going to see with the OCP (review) is an opportunity for council to assess based on the (public health office) guidelines and what we have heard over these next three months to see whether we want to restructure a little bit the fall engagement, whether we want to pause parts, re-jig them, whether we want things midstream to come back to council for comment — all those things are still very much possible,” said Orr.

Orr made these comments as part of a broader public appeal designed to defuse tensions in the community around the OCP review process and deflect pressure from municipal officials working with the consultant overseeing the review process. But he also challenged claims appearing on social media and submissions to the municipality that the development community — specifically the Urban Development Institute (UDI) — are in charge of the review process.

“It’s not controlling the process, there is no evidence to support that,” he said.

The public heard these comments from Orr as councillors accepted 39 public submissions around the OCP review process, many of them critical of the substance, process or both. Council also accepted separate submissions from UDI and the North Saanich Residents’ Association, with Coun. Celia Stock voting against receiving the UDI report. “It’s biased against farming,” said Stock.

The submissions themselves follow the release of a report that identifies six big concepts, including the concept of neighbourhood nooks (Queen Mary Bay, Fickle Fig, Ardmore Golf Course, Dean Park, The Terraces around Allegro Performing Arts), a community hub in the Deep Cove neighbourhood and a McTavish Village Centre. The other three concepts speak of blue-green networks, agricultural hubs and sensitive infilling.

Coun. Heather Gartshore said the concepts represent a “dramatic departure” from the current OCP, while Coun. Murray Weisenberger said the concepts shocked him. But unlike Gartshore, Weisenberger signalled greater support for them.

Monday’s debate revealed a wide range of opinions among members of council about the OCP review.

“I’m not confident that I can support the OCP process,” said Coun. Jack McClintock in calling for more face-to-face public engagement.

RELATED: Survey finds little support for increased density in North Saanich

RELATED: North Saanich asked to create more affordable, diverse housing

RELATED: Former North Saanich mayor questions substance and process of OCP review

Stock said she can understand why people may be upset with the OCP review, but also told the public that it has just started as it wraps up the second of a five-phase process.

She also signalled her opposition to additional development. “I chose to live in North Saanich for the very reasons that people are writing in about,” she said. While people want some change, new housing is not a priority, she said, a statement later challenged by Orr.

Weisenberger also challenged the idea that North Saanich council has fallen into the pockets of developers. “I see no rabid developers around the council table and it’s disappointing that the public has no faith in us,” he said.

Coun. Brett Smyth said he favours “reasonable change” and challenged the view that the role of North Saanich is to use rather than supply services to Greater Victoria.

North Saanich can also not expect other communities in the Capital Regional District to shoulder the burden of population growth, he said. He added that North Saanich has an opportunity in two locations for what he called “sensitive in-filling” and “densification to some degree.”

Council will consider the OCP review again on July 12 with staff preparing a report on the latest phase available to the public on July 5. The OCP review will enter the third phase in the fall of 2021.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Canada’s public health agency reports spike in confirmed cases of Delta variant
Next story
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast

Just Posted

A search is underway for a 75-year-old fisherman who went missing near Port Angeles Thursday evening. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
Search continues for angler missing between Port Angeles and Victoria

Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard searching for 75-year-old man reported missing Thursday evening

A multi-building residential development on Erskine Lane in View Royal was approved by council on June 15. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)
Dire shortage of three-bedroom apartments, says View Royal mayor

New development to feature wide range of rental units, amenities for tenants

Embracing the urban forestry rule known as 3-30-300 could improve the community’s mental health, says Saanich Coun. Zac de Vries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich council embraces 3-30-300 rule to improve access to green space

Coun. Zac de Vries says rule promotes health and well-being through urban forestry

BC Housing has brought in sanitation trailers to the former Mount Tolmie Hospital site so its current residents can access clean water, showers, sinks and toilets after a collapsed sewer pipe impacted water service to the building. (Google Streetview)
Mount Tolmie Hospital homelessness shelter using sanitation trailers after pipe collapse

Travelodge shelter residents faced intermittent hot water supply in late May, early June

Stanley Fischer, right, died while in a Victoria police jail cell hours after he was arrested on Nov. 15, 1981. (Photo courtesy of Mark Fischer)
Victoria police not reopening investigation into man’s 1981 death while in custody

Stanley Fischer’s death was ruled a suicide after he was found in his jail cell

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant grew in Canada this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s public health agency reports spike in confirmed cases of Delta variant

More than 2,000 cases of the variant confirmed across all 10 provinces and in one territory

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: When was the last time you visited the mainland?

The films are again lighting the screens at local theatres, the wine… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Bella Bella is on B.C.’s Central Coast, accessible only by air and ocean. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast

Elders care home project, tourism, lumber mill supported

The federal government says it wants to ban most flavoured vaping products in a bid to reduce their appeal to youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Craig Mitchelldyer
Health Canada proposes ban on most vaping flavours it says appeal to youth

If implemented, the regulations would restrict all e-cigarette flavours except tobacco, mint and menthol

Seth Rogen’s vibrant orange sculpture was sold for $7,000 above Vancouver Art Gallery’s initial estimation at auction Tuesday. June 15. (Heffel Fine Arts)
Vase made by Seth Rogen sells for $12,000 at Vancouver auction

The B.C.-born comedian has a new pot habit and it’s paying off

BC Lions running back John White IV (3) runs with the ball during first quarter CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Saturday, September 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
BC Lions file trademark for new logo

Canadian Football League team files for new design on June 1

The remains of the Mid-Island Co-op in Whiskey Creek along the Alberni Highway on Friday, June 18, after a blaze the day before devastated the gas station. (Michael Briones photo)
VIDEO: Camper van explosion burns Vancouver Island gas station to the ground

Nine fire departments responded to the incident, no injuries reported

Most Read