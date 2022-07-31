North Saanich looks to round up new volunteer firefighter recruits

Department looks after training for all new recruits

North Saanich Fire Rescue is recruiting new volunteer firefighters. Orientation for successful candidates begins this fall. (North Saanich Fire Department/Facebook)

The North Saanich Fire Department is putting the call out for community members 19 and over who are looking to become volunteer firefighters.

Public safety experience is not necessary to apply, but it helps if applicants are healthy, physically fit and service-oriented. The department is hosting a public information session in August and the new class of recruits will begin orientation and training this fall.

People with diverse backgrounds are welcome to apply, as the department recognizes that the varied personal skills and experiences individuals bring can make a significant and positive difference at emergency scenes.

Time commitments include attending calls as they come in, occasional weeknight or weekend training of recruits, Tuesday night training from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and attendance at public events.

As a composite organization with six full-time career members and the remainder volunteer firefighters, North Saanich Fire Department sees the volunteers as integral to its service.

These individuals handle everything from extinguishing fires and responding to medical calls, to protecting life and property and operating and maintaining firefighting equipment, apparatus and quarters.

For those who apply and are accepted as new recruits, the necessary equipment and support will be provided to allow them to complete the National Fire Protection Association Firefighter I and II training courses, which give them the knowledge and skills necessary to perform as a front-line firefighter.

The courses combine classroom instruction and practical application and following the 14 to 16-month training period, recruits undergo a written and practical exam, the passing of which certifies them as a full-service firefighter.

Besides serving North Saanich the department provides mutual aid to the Town of Sidney, District of Central Saanich and the Victoria International Airport during significant emergency incidents.

For more information about the training offered, expectations of service, compensation, and a link to the application form, visit northsaanich.ca/fire-recruitment.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Pretty as a picture, these moths are native to Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

firefightersSaanich Peninsula