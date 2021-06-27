Civilian vehicle hits police vehicle from behind on Highway 1 near Langford

Integrated Road Safety Unit vehicle was making a traffic stop when collision happened

A crash on Highway 1 near the Millstream Road exit affected northbound traffic.

A civilian vehicle hit a police vehicle part of the Integrated Road Safety Unit from behind Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened northbound on Highway 1 just before the Millstream Road exit and is causing delays.

The collision occured while the police vehicle was making a traffic stop, said West Shore RCMP, adding that the collision caused non-life-threatening injuries. Damages are said to be minor.

Six RCMP vehicles are on scene, as are highway crews, allowing one lane of northbound traffic.

More details to come.

#BCHwy1 – NB closure at Millstream due to a vehicle incident. Detour available via the Millstream on and off ramps. @EmconSouthVI enroute. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/neACC2BnCJ — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) June 27, 2021

