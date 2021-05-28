Northbound fast lane closed near Malahat, delays expected after crash in Mill Bay

Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of Malahat Drive and Deloume Road

The northbound fast lane of Malahat Drive in Mill Bay is closed as crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash involving at least three vehicles and left a truck tipped on its side. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

The northbound fast lane of Malahat Drive in Mill Bay is closed as crews are on scene after a Friday afternoon crash.

The crash involved at least three vehicles and left a truck tipped on its side at the intersection of Malahat Drive and Deloume Road around 3:15 p.m. on Friday. It left the front end of a black crossover vehicle heavily damaged and caused its airbags to deploy. Fire and ambulance crews are on the scene.

Drivers should expect delays.

**INCIDENT** Motor Vehicle Incident on #HWY1 at Deloume Road Intersection in #MillBay. NB fast lane closed. Emergency crews are on site. Expect delays due to congestion. @DriveBC_VI — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) May 28, 2021

More to come

READ: One man arrested after attempted carjacking at Victoria intersection

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore