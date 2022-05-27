Smithers Conservation Office Ron Leblanc chased down and apprehended an armed robbery suspect May 24 in Smithers. (COS photo)

Northwest BC conservation officer chases down armed robbery suspect

Ron Leblanc says it was ‘just like out of a movie; as he’s running, the cash is falling out of his pocket’

A Smithers conservation officer (CO) chased down and apprehended an armed robbery suspect this week after the man tried to hold up Salt Boutique with a knife on May 24.

People don’t often think of COs as police officers, but essentially that is what they are. Consequently, when Smithers CO Ron Leblanc and his partner heard a call Tuesday on their police dispatch radio about an armed robbery in progress at the Main Street store, they sprang into action.

Having stopped to grab a coffee en route to a remote patrol cabin, the officers happened to be just a couple of blocks away.

The COs hit their lights and siren and joined the RCMP in the search for the suspect who had fled the scene of the alleged crime on foot. They spotted him moments later, according to the Conservation Officer Service, and Leblanc jumped out of the patrol truck and chased the man down.

“It was just like out of a movie,” said Leblanc. “As he’s running, the cash is falling out of his pocket as we’re chasing him.”

Leblanc caught up and apprehended the man, who now faces robbery as well as other unrelated charges.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire hits vacant Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay
Next story
West Kelowna RCMP detonate explosive device found on roadside

Just Posted

A row of wrapped containers sits on the Loblaw property at 760 Tolmie Ave., the long-vacant site of the former Mayfair Lanes bowling alley. Loblaw says the site may be used for temporary storage, but does not have plans for modular housing there. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Containers on Tolmie property in Saanich may be for storage, Loblaw says

There’s been a noticeable increase in the number of black bears in Sooke this spring. (File - Black Press Media)
Increase in bear sightings in Sooke prompts reminder to secure garbage

Crews lay down 90 bags of absorbent to sop up a canola oil slick on Prospect Lake Road. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Transport truck fitting fails, spills canola oil on Saanich roadway

The Saanich Police Department are hoping a woman shoved to the ground in a random assault on Oak Street near the Saanich Road McDonald’s restaurant comes forward, so charges can be laid against a suspect now in custody. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Suspect in Saanich assault located; police need elderly woman to come forward