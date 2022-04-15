Notorious Fraser Valley gangster Curtis Vidal killed in Edmonton

Former Chilliwack resident and notorious gangster Curtis Vidal was killed this week in Edmonton.

Vidal died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds overnight Tuesday (April 12) at a residence in the southeast part of the city.

More than one local source informed The Progress of Vidal’s death hours after it happened, something that was confirmed by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Thursday evening.

Police in Edmonton asked citizens to check for dashcam footage from the area during the period between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on April 12.

It was at approximately 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday when EPS officers responded to a report of an injured male at a residence in that neighbourhood. The 41-year-old was found dead inside a garage at the house.

Curtis Vidal is alleged to have had connections to the Hells Angels in the Lower Mainland. He had been living in Alberta since completing his sentence for a home invasion in Chilliwack in 2013.

Vidal’s brother James was the victim of an unsolved homicide in March 2019 on Alexander Avenue.

READ MORE: Eight years in prison for Chilliwack gangster

READ MORE: IHIT identify Chilliwack homicide victim as James Vidal

Edmonton Police is asking to speak to anyone who may have observed a silver 2015 Subaru Outback, in the area of Erasmus Wynd or in the area of 4 Avenue and 39 Street between April 12 at 7 p.m. and April 13 at 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

chilliwackCops and Courtscrime