B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)

‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

B.C. nurses are calling on the provincial government to address the violence they’re facing at work and staffing shortages that are fueling widespread burnout amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issues were made known this week at the British Columbia Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually.

“Nothing should go back to normal,” said union president and nurse Christine Sorensen, who noted the dual public health crises nurses are battling on the front lines of.

She said “normal wasn’t working” even prior to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and opioid crisis – both of which have threatened the lives of millions of people in B.C.

“If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson.”

PHOTOS: Nurses protest violence in workplace with drive-by rally across Fraser Valley

Growing shortage of nurses

Nurses have begun to put pressure on their local legislators to implement the changes necessary to retain the number of nurses currently needed to address the patient demand at B.C. hospitals.

More than 1,400 workers have already made COVID-19 claims with WorkSafeBC and taken time off of work, Sorenson said, depleting the province’s shortening supply of nurses.

On top of that, 40 per cent of the nurses in B.C. are eligible to retire within the next four years and 60 per cent are showing early signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Across the board, more nurses are becoming victims of more episodes of verbal, physical and sexual assault from ill and aggravated patients,” said Sorensen.

In 2019, an Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) nurse was struck by a patient wielding a dumbbell.

“The nurse was assaulted so badly that they had to be assessed in the emergency room,” Sorensen said. The worker went on medical leave while she recovered from the attack.

RELATED: Nurse assaulted at Abbotsford hospital in same ward as 2019 dumbbell attack

Abbotsford Regional Hospital, where a nurse was attacked by a patient in February 2019. (Black Press files)

Abbotsford Regional Hospital, where a nurse was attacked by a patient in February 2019. (Black Press files)

21 B.C. ERs identified violence hot spots

That same year, the British Columbia Nurses’ Union worked to identify 21 hot spot emergency rooms where nurses experience the most violence, one was ARH.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, has so far “done nothing about it,” said Sorensen.

“The numbers of nurses going on sick leave, short-term illness or long-term disability because of injuries they face at work is baffling.”

The union is urging the ministry to implement patient safety officers in hospitals provincewide to deescalate patients showing potential signs of aggression.

“Health care workers need to be able to focus on the work they were trained to do,” Sorensen said.

Following successful trial runs at several hospitals, safety officers already exist and support health care workers in Kelowna and Victoria emergency rooms.

“Nurses are the life support of B.C.’s hospitals but many are giving up.”

READ ALSO: B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC HealthHospitalsnurse

Previous story
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance
Next story
MISSING: Victoria police looking for Tyrone Goertzen

Just Posted

Rob Galey holds one of his strawberries at Galey Farms’ Wilkenson Road field location in early June after they started their first pick of the year on May 30. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Hot days have Greater Victoria strawberry growers hastily picking to meet demand

Growers across the region say recent hot weather quickly readied the berries for harvest

Members of Chantel Moore’s family gather on the steps of the B.C. legislature on June 4. The day marked the one-year anniversary of the 26-year-old mother being fatally shot by a police officer in New Brunswick, during what began as a wellness check. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island woman’s family awaits answers into her fatal police shooting in New Brunswick

Chantel Moore died on June 4, 2020, after being shot by police during a wellness check

(Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay’s suite survey seeks pros, cons, ideas of all sorts

Secondary suite survey closes June 3

A new report shows Victoria’s urban forest grew by 45 hectares (111 acres) between 2013 and 2019. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria’s urban forest grew by the equivalent of 60 soccer fields in six years

Total tree canopy of nearly 1,400 acres covers 28 per cent of the city’s land area

Victoria police are looking for missing man, Tyrone Goertzen. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police looking for Tyrone Goertzen

Goertzen has been in contact with family, but hasn’t told them about his whereabouts

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

News Bulletin file photo
Missing woman’s body found in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP have notified family members about death of Amy Watts, who was 27

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week?

Residents across Greater Victoria are on a roll this week as the… Continue reading

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

Most Read