Oak Bay councillor wants this bike lane to be open full time

Oak Bay could revisit the uses of a bike lane on Henderson Road that includes part-time parking. (Sonica Parmar/News Staff)

Part-time bike lanes installed in Oak Bay in 2008 may be up for debate as a new councillor hopes to see them go full time.

The lane on Henderson Road is an official, signed bike lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the other 12 hours of the day, it’s available for street parking.

In a notice of motion to bring the topic to the table during the Feb. 27 council meeting, Coun. Carrie Smart cites a 2011 active transportation study that recommends making the bike lanes full time.

Smart, elected to council in the October 2022 election, said revisiting the 15-year-old bylaw is about climate action, noting transportation is one of the most impactful ways to move the community forward to meet climate goals.

Allowing parking at night in the Henderson Road bike lanes does not align with council’s support for low carbon transportation to encourage residents to move away from vehicles.

RELATED: Cyclists tired of Henderson’s part-time bike lane limit

Residents have expressed that they would feel safer cycling in early morning and at night if they were able to utilize the bike lanes and not swerve around parked cars.

The 2011 study also suggests adjacent properties have sufficient off-street parking with side streets available as needed.

“It’s time for that big picture community conversation,” Smart said.

She asks that council approve in principle the concept of having staff bring forward an amendment to create full-time bike lane on Henderson Road – with no parking at any time. Staff would also be tasked with seeking input from affected property owners ahead of any potential changes.

With the notice on the Monday (Feb. 13) agenda, the item is expected at the Feb. 27 meeting.

Council meets at 6 p.m. in municipal hall, 2167 Oak Bay Ave. Residents can participate in person or online. Find agenda and streaming options online at oakbay.civicweb.net.

RELATED: First of many UVic bike lane projects coming this fall

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bayoak bay council