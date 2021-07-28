One of two boat ramps located at Cattle Point was closed last week by the District of Oak Bay for repairs but is set to reopen as early as this weekend. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

One of two boat ramps located at Cattle Point was closed last week by the District of Oak Bay for repairs but is set to reopen as early as this weekend. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Oak Bay crews working fast on Cattle Point boat ramp repairs

Public works boss hopes to see cracks, holes appropriately filled by this weekend

Resident boaters and sailors can look forward to the reopening of Cattle Point’s patched up northern boat ramp as early as this weekend.

Public works superintendent David Brozuk told Black Press Media in an email that the District of Oak Bay would begin repairs on the ramp Tuesday, July 27 and ideally be able to reopen it by the week’s end.

The northern ramp, located closer to Beach Drive and favoured for better shielding boaters from southeasterly winds, was closed off last week without advance notice following a public works assessment of both ramps. According to Brozuk, the ramp had numerous cracks and holes in its concrete.

Get ready to cast off and set sail from your favourite boat ramp once again.

To learn more about Cattle Point, visit oakbaytourism.com.

