Oak Bay driver gets third distracted driving ticket in four years

Officer caught the woman using her phone while at the wheel

A woman is out more than $350 after she was caught using her phone while driving – the third time in four years that she’s been penalized for not keeping her eyes on the road.

An Oak Bay police officer stopped the woman and issued her a $368 distracted driving ticket.

The woman also received distracted driving tickets in 2018 and 2019, according to a tweet by Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties.

