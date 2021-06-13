Oak Bay High School subject of COVID-19 exposure

Greater Victoria School District (SD61) Saturday announced a COVID-19 exposure at Oak Bay High School. (Black Press Media File).

Greater Victoria School District (SD61) has announced a COVID-19 exposure at one its schools.

According to a tweet Saturday, the potential exposure happened between June 9 and 10 at Oak Bay High School.

“If an individual may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly,” it reads. “Notification letters have been sent to the school community.”

Island Health defines an exposure as the presence of a single or multiple lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the school during the period of communicability.

