Oak Bay invites public back into meetings; limited space available

Council and advisory bodies welcome public in person, but registration required

The public can appear in person this month at Oak Bay council meetings.

Meetings, also streamed online, went to strictly online for residents during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

As capacity in the council chambers is limited by online provincial health measures, residents must pre-register to attend by emailing administration@oakbay.ca.

Those who attend will be greeted by staff in order to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire. Masks must also be worn at all times in municipal hall at 2167 Oak Bay Ave.

In accordance with direction from the province, vaccination status will not be checked but physical distancing is in effect – all seats are assigned and distanced by two metres.

The electronic option remains for those looking to participate through Zoom. Anyone with questions can email administration@oakbay.ca or call 250-598-3311.

Council often meets Mondays at 7 p.m. The schedule, agenda and zoom details are available online at oakbay.civicweb.net.

