Oak Bay dad dies mountain biking near Shawnigan Lake

Community rallies around family with online fundraiser

Residents are reeling in Oak Bay after the sudden death of an active community member.

According to an online fundraiser, Hugh Thompson died Friday while mountain biking on a trail near Shawnigan Lake. The 49-year-old died doing what he loved, the page states, in a rally to support his wife Paige and sons Avery,12, and Kaito, 4.

Donations to the GoFundMe will be used to create a scholarship for Avery and Kaito. Organizer Jaymie Humber asks those wanting to reach out to consider written condolences.

