Oak Bay names interim fire chief ahead of spring retirement

Then Saanich Fire Deputy Chief Frank Macdonald (left) and Chief Mike Burgess celebrate the chief’s retirement on Sept. 29, 2021. (File photo courtesy Mike Burgess)

Oak Bay’s interim deputy fire chief will serve as interim chief as well this spring.

While actively recruiting for its deputy chief position at Oak Bay Fire Department, the district recently officially appointed Frank Macdonald interim deputy.

Macdonald officially retired from the Saanich Fire Department in January.

During his time in Saanich, Macdonald served roles including emergency program manager, fire prevention officer, firefighter and deputy chief and municipal emergency program coordinator.

Macdonald spent six seasons fighting wildland fires for the BC Forest Service from 1988 to 1993 while a student at the University of Victoria. He worked for North Vancouver Fire starting in 1993 and in 1996 moved back to Vancouver Island to work for Saanich.

Macdonald will also serve as interim fire chief when Oak Bay Fire Chief Darren Hughes retires.

Hughes was sworn in as chief Jan. 31, 2019 after serving as deputy since 2016. He started with Oak Bay in 1992 and retires at the end of March.

