Oak Bay police call in West Shore RCMP dog for foot chase

Suspect found on roof of shed, in one of many calls to police last week

Screams, a foot chase and a police dog made for an interesting Monday evening in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay Police Department was called May 24 around 6 p.m. after witnesses said a male assaulted a female who was screaming in Bowker Creek Park. The suspect fled, running through several backyards.

Officers formed a perimeter and a dog was called in from West Shore RCMP. The police dog found a suspect hiding on the roof of a shed, and he was arrested without incident. Charges, including assault, are pending.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Ray Bernoties said the file is under investigation but it’s believed the victim and offender knew each other and there is no reason to believe, at this time, that anyone else is at risk.

A male assaulted a female at Bowker Crk park. Foot pursuit ensued. I saw pursuit & took my son's bike.😳 He feld to backyards on StAnns. We held area for @WestshoreRCMP dog.Wasnt long after they arrived that he was arrested (hiding on shed). Cheeseburger time for this good dog! pic.twitter.com/EYwDx68Svf — Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) May 25, 2021

Drilling for cash

A pair was stopped, but no suspects officially identified after someone drilled into a business in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue the early hours of May 17.

Oak Bay police responded to the 2 a.m. call where someone used a drill to get through the front door of a business and stole cash. Police found two males nearby and noted their identities, however they were released at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle owner called after police stop

A driver stopped for speeding walked away with tickets for an expired licence and speed Thursday.

Police stopped the driver May 20 in the 2700-block of Foul Bay Road and determined the person had an expired licence and was required to have an ignition interlock. The registered owner came to pick up the vehicle.

Breach arrest in Estevan alley

A man reported to police for being passed out in an alley on Sunday (May 23) turned out to have 10 outstanding warrants from up Island.

Officers arrived to an alley behind Estevan Village and found the man conscious and determined Comox Valley RCMP had warrants out for his arrest. Police searched his backpack and seized markers and spray paint, which were a breach of court-imposed conditions. The man was arrested for breach of undertaking and held for morning court.

Drywall, keypad damaged at UVic

An attempted break-in discovered May 23 left damage at the University of Victoria.

A keypad and door were damaged and a portion of drywall was cut from a women’s washroom before the suspect encountered cement. A forensic identification unit attended and the file is still under investigation.

