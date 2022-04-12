Oak Bay police investigating string of break and enters

‘L’ driver slapped with slew of fines, had car impounded for impaired driving

Oak Bay police are investigating a string of break and enters and attempted break and enters that occurred in the early hours of April 8.

The Oak Bay Police Department received four reports on Henderson Road, Hamiota Street, Beach Drive and Dufferin Avenue. In each incident, the suspect entered or attempted to enter the home through the backyard and either opened or broke into back windows or doors.

The suspect was able to enter one home, stealing an iPad and a pillowcase, but did not enter the others, police said in a news release.

Police described the suspect as a man with dark hair, appearing “scruffy.” Varied reports of what he was wearing at the time indicate he may have changed clothing between homes.

New driver learns tough lesson in laws of the road

Shortly after midnight on April 6 in the 1100-block of Beach Drive, an Oak Bay officer observed a woman trying to put her bumper in the back seat of her car.

When asked what had happened, the woman said she had hit a rock. The officer noticed she was showing signs of impairment and took a breath sample in a roadside screening, which the woman failed according to a news release. She was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The driver only had a learner’s license and was also issued additional tickets for driving without a supervisor, driving past midnight, driving with a blood alcohol content of above 0, driving with too many passengers, failing to display an “L” sign and driving without due care and attention.

Cyclist hospitalized by errant car door

A cyclist was hospitalized with a broken ankle on April 6, after being struck by a car door while a motorist was exiting a vehicle in the area of Eastdowne Road and Haultain Street.

Police are reminding drivers to watch for cyclists when exiting their vehicle. The fine for opening your vehicle door when not safe to do so is $368.

Loud speeder busted

On the evening of April 9, an Oak Bay officer was conducting speed enforcement in the 900-block of Beach Drive. The officer heard a loud engine revving and soon after saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. A laser speed measuring device confirmed the vehicle was travelling at 87 km/h in a posted 40 km/h zone.

The driver was issued a ticket for excessive speed, which carries a fine of $368 and three penalty points. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

Lost ring sought

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a ring reported missing around April 1.

The ring is described as having a ruby set in yellow gold with two side stones. It is believed to have been lost in the Mt. Joy and Beach Drive area of Oak Bay, and anyone who finds it is asked to contact the Oak Bay Police Department.

