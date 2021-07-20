Oak Bay police lay heavy penalties on impaired drivers

One cannabis-related incident resulted in fines of more than $500

If you’re looking for examples on why you shouldn’t risk an intoxicated drive (or why more than one numbered licence plate is overdoing it), Oak Bay police provided a handful in this week’s release for notable traffic stops between July 12 and 18.

One Nissan Leaf motorist pulled up to a Beach Drive ride check on Friday, July 16 with a marijuana bong in the front seat between his legs. The driver was arrested after failing a standard field sobriety test and was provided their right to a drug recognition expert.

While the officer on scene formed the opinion that the driver was cannabis-impaired, they were nonetheless transported to the Oak Bay Police Department for urine testing; the results of which were forwarded to Crown counsel for charge approval. Total charges ahead of the intoxicated driving confirmation totalled $506 for having cannabis in the vehicle and failure to produce a driver’s licence.

Speeding Honda parked for 30 days

The same night, patrol officers spotted a 2009 Honda Civic speeding in the 3200 block of Henderson Road. Failing a breathalyzer test, the motorist had their vehicle impounded for a month and received a 90-day prohibition from driving.

Pick a plate, please

Earlier that week on July 12, an elderly motorist was pulled over on Oak Bay Avenue for driving with two different licence plates on his 1992 Mazda MX5. While the rear indicated valid insurance, the front did not. The driver was issued tickets for $598 and $109 for the plate infractions – both were seized and the MX5 was towed.

