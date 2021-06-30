Oak Bay police caught two impaired drivers on the first night of their summer check stop program. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay police nab 2 impaired drivers on first night of summer campaign

Department caught 3 impaired drivers during entire summer 2020 season

Oak Bay police caught two Victoria residents driving under the influence Tuesday, on the very first night of the department’s summer check stop program.

Parked along Beach Drive near Windsor Road, police nabbed the first impaired driver just after 10:30 p.m. The 58-year-old woman was issued a 90-day roadside prohibition and had her vehicle impounded.

The second driver, a 37-year-old woman, was caught at 11:15 p.m. and was issued a three-day prohibition. She also had her vehicle impounded.

Last year, Oak Bay police caught three impaired drivers during the summer months and 12 total for the year.

