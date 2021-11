The Oak Bay Police Department is looking to locate a woman reported missing by family Thursday night.

Oak Bay resident Kimberley Schu, 35, was reported missing Nov. 4. Her mother last spoke with her four days prior to reporting her missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personOak Bay Police Department