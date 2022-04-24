Oak Bay promotes familiar face to fill chief administrator role

Selina Williams, formerly director of corporate services for the district, takes over as chief administrative officer this month in Oak Bay. (Courtesy of District of Oak Bay)

Oak Bay opted for an administrator well-versed in the community to fill its head administrative role.

Selina Williams, formerly director of corporate services for the district, takes over as chief administrative officer (CAO) this month.

“I am excited and honoured to have the opportunity to lead the district and look forward to working closely with council to achieve their priorities and vision,” Williams said in a statement.

She came to Oak Bay in November 2020 with more than 19 years of local government experience, having served as director of corporate services with Colwood and Gibsons, and as deputy corporate officer with Sunshine Coast Regional District. She consistently served as acting CAO in these roles.

In Oak Bay so far, Williams has shown positive leadership, team building and passion for the community, said Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

“Council and staff are excited to see Ms. Williams continue to bring these skills, energy, and her deep understanding of local government into her new role as chief administrative officer. The ability to promote from within is indicative of the incredible quality of the current leadership team in Oak Bay right now.”

Council did a thorough review of the CAO job description and role attributes, then reviewed multiple hiring options before pursuing an internal hire.

Lou Varela heads for Qualicum Beach after filling the CAO role in Oak Bay for nearly four years after coming to serve as interim.

