Shaelyn Sinnott of Oak Bay Volunteer Services delivers groceries for client Irene Kenny. The organization has kept up delivery of food and medication throughout all phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Oak Bay Volunteer Services)

Shaelyn Sinnott of Oak Bay Volunteer Services delivers groceries for client Irene Kenny. The organization has kept up delivery of food and medication throughout all phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Oak Bay Volunteer Services)

Oak Bay volunteers keep critical services running

Duo drove between Oak Bay and Jubilee three days a week, twice a day during pandemic

Paul Gendron is pretty happy with the freedom his new car brings. A fairly recent purchase, it gets him to dialysis and he doesn’t have to rely on someone else – as he did during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oak Bay Volunteer Services Society set the rides up, leaving the patient worry free.

“Gordon was really committed and I felt very secure. I could always count on him,” Gendron said.

The driver, Gordon Alexander, has a tendency to save stuff. When the pandemic started, he happened to have an extra shower curtain that he hung between the front and back seats of his minivan creating a simple, but effective, separation.

READ ALSO: Grandmother’s $1 million gift benefits Victoria hospitals

When the opportunity came along to drive someone on a regular basis for 10-minute trips, it sounded ideal. Turned out he knew Gendron, who had been a tenant years before. He remembered Gendron as a fine, modest and thoughtful guy, who it seems needed a little help through some profound health limitations.

“I knew his character, I knew his need through the volunteers. It was somewhat personal as well as just a more general service to the community,” Alexander said.

Three days a week, twice a day, the pair drove between Oak Bay and Royal Jubilee Hospital so Gendron could get dialysis.

“What would stand out for me is how the cumulative effect of a small action on my part, could have a major impact on somebody else’s life,” Alexander said.

READ ALSO: What life is like inside Victoria hospitals two months into pandemic

Alexander, a 16-year volunteer with Oak Bay Volunteer Services Society, is among the many unpaid essential workers of the pandemic, said Renee Lorme-Gulbrandsen, society executive director.

With connections in other parts of North America and the world, Lorme-Gulbrandsen had indications something serious may be on the way. She sent out letters in early 2020 alerting clients and volunteers.

“My planning started in February before the pandemic even hit the community,” she said. Volunteers put plans in place for the roster of clients who didn’t have family and friends around, and would need extra care. They shifted modes to critical services such as shopping and delivery of groceries and medication. They embarked on wellness calls and watched for mental health concerns.

READ ALSO: Hospice provides compassion in a time of COVID

“Thousands of volunteers in the community were still supporting people, not being paid for it, but supporting people because it was important,” Lorme-Gulbrandsen said.

While some volunteers took hiatus for a variety of safety reasons there was a jump in the 55 and younger category. Fifty new volunteers signed up when workers and students started working from home.

Anyone looking to add to that roster can visit oakbayvolunteers.org.

cvanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Coronavirusoak bayvolunteers

Previous story
‘Life-changing’: Call for refugee sponsors as study suggests 4M Canadians open to it
Next story
Father’s Day crash in Saanich closes lane of McKenzie Avenue

Just Posted

Two volunteers work to sieve a sample of sand and ocean water through a filter, capturing any potential microplastics. (Courtesy of Ocean Diagnostics)
Victoria startup making waves in microplastics research

New products from Ocean Diagnostics will make research faster, more affordable

Chef Trevor Randle leads a June 21 online cooking featuring recipes – beef zesty lettuce wraps, blueberry strudel and blueberry spritzer. (Courtesy We Heart Local BC)
Free online cooking course explores B.C. blueberries and beef

Chef Trevor Randle calls them the province’s most flavourful foods

Willows Beach in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Seven days of sun set to shine on Greater Victoria

Special weather statement warns of higher than usual temperatures

Google Maps shows significant traffic backups after a crash reported shortly before noon on Father’s Day, June 20. (Google Maps)
Father’s Day crash in Saanich closes lane of McKenzie Avenue

Police say there were injuries, traffic impacted

Andrea Lewis (left), board member of the Shoreline Medical Society, receives a $3,000 cheque from Andrew Hansen, owner of Boondocks Bar and Grill. They are joined by Elizabeth Rhoades, executive director Shawna Walker, as well as board members Richard Flader and Andrew Tidman. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney bar owner helps doctor recruitment for Saanich Peninsula clinics

Boondocks Bar and Grill raised $3,000 in May for Shoreline Medical Society

Jesse Roper tackles weeds in his garden to kick off the 2021 season of What’s In My Garden Man? (YouTube/Whats In My Garden)
VIDEO: Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper invites gardeners into his plot

What’s In My Garden, Man? kicks off with the poop on compost

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Feds to issue update on border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents

Border with U.S. to remain closed to most until at least July 21

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Parksville for the June 19, 2021 draw is a $3M winner. (Submitted photo)
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $3M purchased on Vancouver Island

Lottery prize winners have 52 weeks to claim jackpot

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

Emily Steele holds up a collage of her son, 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard who was stabbed and killed in June 2019, outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna woman who fatally stabbed teen facing up to 1.5 years of jail time

Her jail sentence would be followed by an additional one to 1.5 years of supervision

Most Read