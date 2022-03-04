Oak Bay’s first marked electric police vehicle hits the road

Purchased last year, getting the Kia geared up took some time due to supply chain issues

The first marked Oak Bay Police Department vehicle made its inaugural stop with the police chief behind the wheel March 4. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

Oak Bay police department’s first marked electric vehicle was used for a stop for the first time Friday.

The police chief took the department’s newly geared up Kia out to make a stop near Oak Bay High on March 4.

Pleased with how well the lights lit up, Chief Ray Bernoties credited the local company, Radio Works, hired to kit it out.

Bernoties announced the community’s first electric marked police vehicle in late 2020 with the purchase made last year. Supply chain issues led to a delay in kitting out the Kia until recently.

OBPD already had one EV, an unmarked administrative vehicle. The department’s goal is to turn its fleet electric as vehicles are replaced over time.

This year’s police budget includes a pair of two-wheeled electric patrol units. The bikes roll in at $10,000 of the department’s $5.6 million budget.

After some delay (due to supply chain issues) I'm happy to advise that our EV is fit up and I just made my first traffic stop in it (at Oak Bay High). Great job @RadioworksCom as it lights up like a Christmas tree (the pics don't do it justice). Cops in EVs.👍 pic.twitter.com/fQW8f7WSMe — Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) March 4, 2022

