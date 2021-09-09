Off-duty Revelstoke Mountie and son, 11, rescue capsized canoers

An off-duty RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son rescued two men who had capsized their canoe on Griffin Lake, Sept. 6.
The duo were paddling on the lake, 27 kilometres west of Revelstoke, when they heard screams for help. They found the two men clinging to the canoe, without life jackets.
The officer and his son helped the men to their canoe, provided life jackets and took them safely to shore where they were greeted by their families.
“I would like to express our gratitude to the officer and his son,” said one of the men that was rescued, in a news release. “They helped us remain calm and forever grateful.”
The Revelstoke RCMP are reminding boaters to ensure they wear a lifejacket and be aware of clothing worn underneath a lifejacket as if could hinder your ability to swim.
